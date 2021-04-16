  • MORE MARKET STATS

Those appearing for exams this weekend in Delhi will not require curfew e-passes: DDMA

By: |
April 16, 2021 5:40 PM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the city.

The DDMA directed that "any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in examination on production of valid admit card". (File image)The DDMA directed that "any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in examination on production of valid admit card". (File image)

People appearing for examinations this weekend in Delhi will not require curfew e-passes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order on Friday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the city.

Related News

The DDMA directed that “any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in examination on production of valid admit card”.

“The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall also be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card,” the order read.

According to an official order issued on Thursday, the weekend curfew will be effective from 10 pm on April 16 (Friday) to 5 am on April 19 (Monday).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Those appearing for exams this weekend in Delhi will not require curfew e-passes DDMA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NEET 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam postponed amid rising Covid-19 cases
2CBSE Class 10, 12 boards 2021: Behind the decision of exam cancellation
3Attention Class X, XII students! How many states have cancelled/postponed board exams? Full list here