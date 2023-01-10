Thomson Digital launches Q&I, an assessment-led learning platform

Thomson Digital has launched Q&I, an assessment platform for preparation of JEE and NEET, as per an official statement. According to it, the company entered into the ed-tech industry with the launch of the platform.

“Q&I is a platform curated for students preparing for JEE and NEET. The platform understands that each individual is unique, with different strengths, goals, and needs and accordingly aims to help students with a personalized approach using the power of AI, data analytics and machine learning to facilitate faster learning based on intrinsic abilities and preferences,” Vinay Singh, executive director, CEO, Thomson Digital, Q&I, said.

Thomson Digital’s Q&I aims to support schools to help students prepare for competitive exams. The platform claims to offer a seven day free trial and plans to offer scholarships for the students.