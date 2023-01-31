Thomson Digital backed Q&I aims to onboard 20,000 students in Q1 FY24, plans to launch CUET preparation soon

Thomson Digital backed Q&I, a newly minted ed-tech platform, aims to enrol about 20,000 students in Q1, FY24. The company plans to gain a foothold in the test preparation industry by targeting students in 11th and 12th grade. These students largely aspire to crack NEET and JEE exams. The company further plans to launch its services for students in 9th and 10th grade besides adding preparation for CUET and state engineering competitive exams. “We also look forward to raising funds in the future in association with the market standing of Thomson Digital,” Vinay Singh, CEO, ED, Thomson Digital and Q&I, said.

According to Singh, the company is poised to achieve operational profitability in the next financial year. He added that the demand in tier two and three markets has been rising which will drive growth in the ed-tech sector making it worth $10.4 billion by 2025. “The Indian ed-tech industry will see massive growth in the next 10 years and there are huge opportunities in the sector to create genuine disruption and help students,” Singh said.

Furthermore, the company claims to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to teach students and formulate a personalised action plan based on their strengths and needs. “We have advanced technology and algorithms to identify the learning needs of the aspirants. It is used to build the capabilities of students to prepare them for competitive exams,” Singh said.

Additionally, the platform claims to provide analytics of students’ performance to help them for self assessment. It also provides feedback on areas of improvement, strengths and weaknesses. Students get an overview of their entire preparation journey with the platform and where they stand in achieving the target, the company notes.