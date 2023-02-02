Thirty six govt school principals in Punjab to attend teachers’ training in Singapore

In a bid to transform the education system in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced to send 36 teachers from government schools to Singapore on February 4 to attend a training programme.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had given a “guarantee” to transform the state’s education system in the run-up to last year’s assembly elections. AAP had further announced its plan to focus on teachers’ training to achieve this aim.

Mann said the 36 principals would travel for the training programme as part of this guarantee. They will take part in a professional teachers’ training seminar in Singapore from February 6-10, the chief minister said. The 36 principals will return on February 11.

Furthermore, Mann said this initiative would benefit thousands of students across the state as these principals will share their experience with their colleagues and students. “It will help in further upscaling the expertise and professional ability of the teachers to impart quality education to students,” Mann added

With inputs from PTI