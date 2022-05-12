ThinkerPlace ties up with schools to set up STEM labs across the country

Ed-tech company ThinkerPlace has tied up with the Lexicon Schools Pune, Achievers Active High School and Modern School, Delhi to set up STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) labs to encourage STEM-based learning.

“ThinkerPlace is zealous about inspiring every child out there to learn in a more creative, and innovative manner. It is about time the traditional learning practices are put away and an approach of ‘learning beyond books’ is adapted. We are all aware of how much information a child’s mind can grasp and process, then why should we limit them to just theoretical learning when there is so much more, they can learn at such a tender age,” Deepti Sharma, director, ThinkerPlace said.

The STEM labs would include 3D printing, robotics lab, automation lab setup, drone lab, basic lab among others. Students are provided with specially integrated STEM-based curriculum according to their age group and are also provided with ThinkerPlace’s STEM kits. Additionally, they are given access to an online Learning Management System (LMS) so that they can get access to learning material and track the progress. Teachers are trained on the functionality of the STEM labs and there is also a feature of one-on-one guidance for young innovators.

The company claims through the setting up of these labs it is expanding the Government’s mandate in the field of education through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

