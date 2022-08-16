ThinkerPlace signs MoU with the Rehla Academy Makerspace to set up STEM and innovation labs in Nigeria

Ed-tech platform ThinkerPlace in partnership with TechGen Africa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Rehla Academy Makerspace (TRAM)- a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Innovation hub at The Rehla Academy (TRA) to set up STEM and innovation labs at TRA, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Through this association ThinkerPlace and TRAM aims to provide students in the continent an opportunity to learn and excel in the field of academics in the most fun and holistic manner.

“The field of education is undergoing a huge transformation. Each day we realise just how much this change is goal-oriented to the future, and a lot of time and dedication needs to be given towards this. So far, the response ThinkerPlace has received in our country has truly been such a booster to do more and a testament that it is helping students across. This next milestone in our journey- the association with TRAM is a step towards building more STEM labs around the world. We are certain that this association is going to empower the new generation of young Nigerian innovators toward socio-economic growth, and a digital and sustainable development in Africa and beyond,” Deepti N Sharma, director, ThinkerPlace said.

The labs will feature STEM packages such as three-dimension (3D) printing, robotic lab, automation lab, drone lab, and general STEM lab among others. The STEM innovation labs will further have a curriculum that will include students of all grades- right from kindergarten, to secondary, and post-secondary.

ThinkerPlace provides end-to-end learning solutions for students through their STEM-based educational DIY toys. ThinkerPlace labs that have been set up across the country has inculcated important skills in students like developing a design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning, and physical computing among many others.

