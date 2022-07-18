ThinkerPlace collaborates with Pune schools to introduce pre-school STEM DIY kits

Ed-tech firm ThinkerPlace that specialises in creating new and innovative ways to engage children in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) based learning through the means of educational toys has collaborated with schools in Pune to launch pre-school STEM based DIY kits.

“Introducing children to innovative ways of learning, showing them a world to ‘learning beyond books’ is the most rewarding and humbling experience. Taking this next step of collaborating with schools in Pune in our journey just seemed like the right decision and we can’t wait to see more children reap the benefits of STEM learning,”Deepti Sharma, director, ThinkerPlace said.

The STEM based DIY kits provide children the opportunity to learn new-age skills such as robotics, automation, electronics, coding, among others, in a unique manner and at their own pace. Introducing these kits at schools in Pune will encourage children to experiment what they have learnt in day-to-day life.

The kits will be provided to students from nursery to UKG between the age group of three to six years. Along with providing children with kits, ThinkerPlace has also designed unique curriculums for each age group and has also ‘gamified’ the products to ensure children are introduced to STEM learning methodology the right way.

The ultimate aim for ThinkerPlace has always been to cultivate scientific mindset among children, expand their horizon, encourage innovative, creative thinking and provoke thinking out of the box throughout their learning process. The preschool products are focused on introducing advanced concepts of science to children in an easy and engaging way through the means of the DIY S.T.E.M toy. The toys introduce STEM concepts like solar energy, aerodynamics, engineering mechanics, wireless technology, magnetic force, sensor-based technology, and much more.

