ThinkCyber India launches cybersecurity courses, aims to scale with Rs 80 crore investment

The Indian arm of Tel Aviv-based ThinkCyber which imparts cybersecurity training and product solutions to corporates, has launched its first simulation-based cyber security courses for the general public in India, Anuradha Choudhary, founder and chief executive officer, ThinkCyber India told FE Education Online. “We plan to invest Rs 80 crore in three years to set up incubation centres and cybersecurity labs at different universities and colleges,” she said.

The company further plans to partner with higher education institutions such as National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and other colleges to reach a larger number of learners. “We aim to enrol 4,000 learners on the platform in this fiscal with a minimum batch size of 45 students,” Choudhary added.

According to Choudhary, the certification courses include six levels of learning modules in which the first three levels are based on introduction to cyber security and four, five six levels are specialised ones namely Offensive, Defensive and Monitoring, Choudhary claimed. The courses are meant for students as well as professionals, she explained and further added that the learners do not require any prior experience to join introductory modules and can get an entry level job after completion.

On the pricing front, Choudhary stated the six-month introductory modules (level one, two and three) are priced at Rs 1.18 lakh and the next three levels are worth Rs 79,213 each with a duration of two months. The enrollment for the courses have started and its first batch will begin around August 15, 2022, she added.

Furthermore, ThinkCyber India claims to have tied up with All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) for a pilot project to train shortlisted students on cybersecurity. “We plan to select 50 students and train them for free on the cybersecurity domain as well as provide them job assistance,” Choudhary added. She further claimed on the successful completion of the project, the company will get a letter of recommendation from the technical council which will add value to their courses.

