These six institutes of India have been granted institution of eminence status

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2018 1:57 PM
The Human Resource Development Ministry today granted institution of eminence status to three public and three private institutes in the country.

The government granted institution of eminence status to IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore in the public sector while Manipal Academy of Higher Education, BITS Pillani and Jio Institute by Reliance Foundation were granted institution of eminence tag in the private sector.

“The #InstituteofEminence are important for the country. We have 800 univ, but not a single university in top 100 or even 200 in the world ranking. Today’s decision will help achieve this,” HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said in a tweet.

In an another tweet, the minister said “while today’s decision gives virtually full autonomy, it will also ensure that no student will be denied opportunity of education with various measures like scholarships, interest waiver, fee waiver and ensure all equity principles”.

