The WorldGrad looks to expand into tier-2, tier-3 cities; claims to have created innovative programmes 

The WorldGrad, a study abroad enabler and academic partner to global universities claims to offer a programme which allows students to complete up to one year of their international degree from home before moving overseas. This approach provides several benefits, including significant cost savings, enhanced academic preparation, and a streamlined admissions process, Abhinav Mital, founder, WorldGrad, told FE Education. “We offer programmes which allow students to pursue over 350 degrees through our partnerships with 35 institutions in Australia, United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK), ” Mital said.

By recognising the financial and academic challenges which students encounter while studying abroad, the organisation has claimed to design programmes which aim to empower students to overcome these obstacles while maintaining academic excellence. “The students who enrol in The WorldGrad’s programmes can benefit from significant savings of up to 25% through fee subsidies, scholarships, and financial aid,” he said. The company claims that it has a smooth admission process and has achieved a 100% success rate for overseas admissions till date. “This factor can be particularly valuable for students who may be concerned about the competitive nature of admissions at internationally renowned universities,” he added.

The WorldGrad aims to empower students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities through its UniSmarter programme, enabling them to reach their goals. The programme intends to provide students with a range of benefits, including the ability to fast-track their international degree. “With five intakes per year, students can commence their studies at any time and complete all necessary travel, documentation, and financial requirements, including visa approval, while studying. This approach can help them get ahead and fill any gaps in their education,” he said. Furthermore, The WorldGrad has established study hubs as another initiative to assist students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “These study hubs are specifically designed to offer a conducive learning environment for students and aims to provide a platform for them to interact with their peers, exchanging ideas and collaborating on projects,” he added.

Interestingly, with its three study hubs already in operation in Patiala, Mohali, and Amritsar, The WorldGrad intends to broaden its reach by establishing additional study hub centres in other Indian cities. The company is currently considering Gujarat as the next destination to establish its study hub centres. Several cities, including Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, are under consideration. “Gujarat is a rapidly developing state with a robust education system and a steadily growing student population, making it an ideal location for The WorldGrad to expand its services. By establishing our study hubs in Gujarat, we aim to provide students with access to world-class infrastructure, resources, and support to enhance their learning experience” Mital explained.

Additionally, The WorldGrad is exploring opportunities to expand and improve its education abroad offerings, in tier-1 and tier-2. The organisation further claims to prioritise partnerships with universities in Australia, the UK, the USA, and Canada to provide students with a wider range of academic options. “The WorldGrad has established a presence in Delhi, Punjab, and Mumbai and plans to expand further, requiring additional staff members to provide exceptional service to students,” he added.

