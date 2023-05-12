The WorldGrad launches 'UK Year-1' Programme with top UK universities.

The WorldGrad, an education provider and academic partner to globally ranked universities has launched the UK Year-1 programme. Through this programme The WorldGrad aims to offer academic opportunities to students who aspire to study in the United Kingdom (UK). The undergraduate programme allows students to virtually study and work with a UK-based firm for one year before pursuing the remainder of the academic course on-campus, according to an official release.

The program has a tuition fee of Rs 6 Lakh, and The WorldGrad plans to award merit-based scholarships of approximately Rs 1 Lakh to successful applicants. Aspiring students who aim to study in the UK can benefit from the programme, as the UK is home to many world-renowned universities and has become a prominent international destination for higher education over the years, the release noted.

Pearson, a learning company, is partnering with The WorldGrad for this programme, and their BTEC programme provides students with an Ofqual-accredited UK curriculum for the first year in Business and Computing disciplines. As part of the programme, students will complete an eight-week virtual internship at a firm in the UK. The programme will be led by experienced international faculty members and students will have access to 7 days-a-week one-on-one academic support to help them succeed, the release mentioned.

“More than 100,000 BTEC students apply to universities in the UK and the numbers are growing each year. The WorldGrad model is well aligned with our Pearson BTEC Higher National, offering seamless progression to many global universities. The WorldGrad initiative shall help attract bigger cohorts of aspiring Indian learners seeking foreign degrees,” Baljit Singh, regional manager, India, Pearson, said.

Five public universities, namely De Montfort University, University of Northumbria, Sunderland University, University of The West of England, and Wrexham Glyndwr University, have partnered with The WorldGrad as launch partners for the UK Year-1 programme, as per the release.

“In these highly competitive times, it has become essential for the students to receive the finest education so that they can succeed professionally. With the vision to encourage talented students who nurture a dream of pursuing higher education in the UK, we at The WorldGrad have collaborated with Pearson and five esteemed UK universities to launch the ‘UK Year-1’ program. Through the programme, potential students will be able to pursue the first academic year of the specified course virtually from the comfort of their homes followed by an internship, Abhinav Mital, co-founder, The WorldGrad said.

