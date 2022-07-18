The WorldGrad announces ‘UK Year 1’ programme to accelerate study in the UK for Indian students

Digital platform for overseas learning, The WorldGrad has announced ‘UK Year 1’ programme in association with the Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM). The WorldGrad has partnered with Edge Hill University, Plymouth Marjon University, and De Montfort University to provide seamless enrollment through this program. The company claims that the list will expand further.

“Ease of admissions is a top area in our agreement with our UK partners. It is an integrated application process where the student needs to only apply once to The WorldGrad and can then get admission offers from multiple universities,” Abhinav Mittal, co-founder, The WorldGrad said.

Furthermore, this program will fast-track students to complete their 40-week first year of any undergraduate degree in 26 weeks online. The credits acquired will be approved by various UK universities courtesy of the collaboration with the SSBM.

The WorldGrad claims to provide additional scholarships to aspirants. The company aims to make education in the United Kingdom (UK) affordable and enhance students’ acceptance with this program. The “UK Year 1” curriculum complies with the criteria established by all UK universities and one-on-one tutoring ensures that students are ready to complete their remaining curriculum on-campus.

In response to this collaboration, De Montfort University stated that the partnership reflects joint ambitions to provide better opportunities to Indian students looking to study in the UK. “The agreement will benefit students on business courses wishing to complete their studies at DMU’s campus in Leicester,” the university said.

Read also: Arch College of Design and Business invites application for session 2022-23