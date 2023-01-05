The WorldGrad launches All-American MBA programme in collaboration with US universities

The WorldGrad, an overseas education platform, has launched the All-American Graduate Programme for students who aspire to study in the United States of America (USA), as per an official statement. According to it, the programme aims to facilitate students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and Non-STEM master’s and MBA programmes in the USA.

Students can start the programme from home and study up to nine credits before moving to on-campus studies in the US at one of The WorldGrad’s partner universities for the remaining 24-30 credits. Students studying on-campus qualify for OPT of up to three years.

Furthermore, the company has partnered with universities in the USA including Trine University, Fisher College, Boston, and Tiffin University. The programme claims to offer multiple advantages to students, including savings on tuition fees and living costs by completing a part of the degree from home.

In addition, The WorldGrad claims to provide the option of paying for the online component through EMIs of under Rs 40,000 per month. The average cost of the degree is $ 17,000.