The two-day 4th meeting of the G-20 EdWG under Indian presidency concludes in Pune.

The ministry of education, government of India has concluded the 4th and the final meeting of G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) in Pune. About 80 delegates from G20 members, invited countries, and international organisations (IOs) attended the EdWG meeting. The two day meeting was chaired by Indian chair K. Sanjay Murthy, secretary higher education with Sanjay Kumar, secretary, school education, literacy, and Atul Kumar Tiwari, secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as alternate chairs. The meeting was also attended by Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator, India’s G20 Presidency, government of India on day one, according to an official release.

Sanjay Murthy conveyed his gratitude to the G20 delegates for their input in crafting the outcome documents and their dedicated involvement throughout the entire process. He underscored the importance of their contributions and drew attention to the upcoming Ministerial meeting scheduled for June 22, 2023. During this meeting, the ministers will officially endorse the outcome documents, signifying the culmination of the extensive discussions conducted over the past few months within the education working group track, the release mentioned.

At the 4th EdWG, the G20 delegates expressed their recognition for the consistent endeavours of the Indian G20 presidency in formulating the EdWG report and compendium. These important documents will act as a guide for the global community, directing collaborative initiatives aimed at achieving inclusive and high-quality education for every learner, it added.

The EdWG track during the Indian G20 Presidency focused on addressing global challenges through inclusive solutions and collective actions. It emphasised four priority areas: foundational literacy and numeracy, tech-enabled learning, lifelong learning in the future of work, and research and innovation collaboration. The meetings aimed to accelerate SDG achievement and promote synergies among G20 nations in these areas, as per the release.

Additionally, the 4th EdWG meeting was preceded by a Seminar on ‘Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) especially in the context of blended learning’. The participants included several speakers from Government, Industry, academia and IOs who deliberated on matters related to FLN such as teaching Learning Approaches and Pedagogy, Role of Caregivers, Capacity Building and Training of Teachers in the context of Multilingualism, the release mentioned.