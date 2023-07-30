The schooling soliloquy; what parents need to consider when choosing a school.

By Himmat Singh Dhillon

The great bard William Shakespeare, in his pastoral comedy ‘As You Like It,” had an all-important monologue with the phrase “All the world’s a stage”. The adage that all the world’s a stage, implies a line of thought which delineates that our human life is much like a theatre where all humans play several roles. The iconic poet starts the discourse by alluding to a mewling and puking infant in the nurse’s arms, and then, the whining schoolboy creeping to school unwillingly. Well, if you’ve followed the narrative till now, you must be well-read, informed, and educated—and this is ample evidence for anyone with a thinking mind to arrive at the conclusion that you’ve been to a good school!

Mr. Shakespeare, through the fabled monologue, has made one thing pretty clear: schooling is an indispensable part of one’s formative years and yes, it does play a very important part in how you develop as a human being. It serves as a transformative experience that moulds individuals, hones their talents, and provides them with the tools to navigate the complexities of the various phases of life in a volatile and complex world. In the grand theatre of life, parents often find themselves at a stage where they are at a metaphorical crossroads and need to make a pivotal decision: to choose between boarding schools and day schools for their children.

Boarding the boarding school bus

Throughout history, boarding schools have been regarded as revered and distinguished symbols of an aspirational education and all round excellence. In recent times, there has been a noticeable revival of the boarding school culture as families have come to appreciate the manifold benefits that it confers. By seamlessly integrating an array of facets such as academics, extra-curricular activities, and character development, boarding institutions offer a holistic and immersive educational experience that is as rich in opportunity for the all-round growth of the child as it is unparalleled.

The well planned, structured and carefully curated residential environment of these institutions fosters an environment that is conducive to growth and learning. It is a home away from home where students are encouraged to explore their potential and develop their skills in a supportive and nurturing community. With a focus on providing a comprehensive education that goes well beyond the classroom, boarding institutions equip students with the tools they need to succeed in all aspects of life. The educational setting in question provides a conducive atmosphere that nurtures the growth of resilience, an independence of spirit, self-governance, self-reliance, resourcefulness, tolerance, collaboration, problem solving, self-restraint, and a feeling of camaraderie, thereby enabling learners to cultivate indispensable competencies for daily living and establish long-lasting bonds of amity.

The drawing card for boarding schools

One of the primary draws of boarding schools lies in the all-encompassing nature of the education they offer, which is both thorough and extensive. Living on a campus provides students with the advantage of having access to academic resources and extra-curricular activities at all times, thereby enabling them to seize every opportunity and make the most of their time at school. The implementation of such a pedagogical approach enables a heightened level of immersion and concentration, thereby facilitating a more profound and meaningful educational experience. This, in turn, cultivates a greater degree of engagement with academic pursuits and affords a plethora of avenues for individual growth, personal and social development, innovativeness and self-improvement.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that boarding schools often provide students with access to world class facilities and top-notch amenities that are designed to augment the learning experience. These amenities may include state-of-the-art libraries, swimming pools, innovation labs, expansive athletics complexes, and cutting-edge laboratories, among others. By offering such facilities, boarding schools are able to create an environment that is conducive to academic progress, extra-curricular excellence and personal growth.

Let’s school you about day schools

When contemplating day schools, it is noteworthy to acknowledge that day schools offer a distinct array of benefits and factors to contemplate. These educational institutions provide the opportunity for students to partake in their academic pursuits during the school day while simultaneously enjoying the creature comforts that are a part of a child’s life while residing in the comfort of their own homes. For those families who are in search of a more adaptable and accommodating educational arrangement or those who place a high value on consistent parental engagement and involvement in their child’s academic journey, day schools most certainly may prove to be an appealing alternative. The students attending day schools are endowed with the privilege of being able to retreat to their respective homes at the end of each academic day, thereby cultivating a familial atmosphere that is tightly knit and conducive to bonding. Furthermore, this arrangement affords them the opportunity to engage in communal pursuits and be a part of social gatherings beyond the confines of the educational institution during non-academic periods.

Day schools, in addition to their primary function of imparting knowledge and skills to students, also offer a unique opportunity for parents to actively participate in their child’s educational journey. This involvement can take many forms, ranging from volunteering in the classroom to attending parent-teacher conferences and school events. By fostering a collaborative relationship between parents and educators, day schools create a supportive and enriching environment that can enhance a child’s academic and personal growth.

What rings the bell when it comes to day schools

Day schools have several advantages that make them a compelling choice for parents and students. One key advantage is the convenience and flexibility they offer. Students can attend school during the day and return home in the evenings, allowing for a balanced lifestyle and the ability to engage in family activities and community events outside of school hours. Additionally, day schools often foster a strong sense of community, as students come from the local area and share common experiences. This can lead to lasting friendships and a supportive network.

The final school of thought

To each their own! Finally, this is a decision that is best made as a family keeping in mind all the pros and cons of each of the above options. Parents ought to weigh multiple factors while selecting boarding or day schools. First, parents must evaluate their child’s personality, requirements, and preferences. Some kids flourish at boarding schools, while others need the familiarity and support of day schools. Consider the child’s readiness, psyche, dispositions, independence, capacity to adjust to a residential setting, and desire for a close-knit group.

In addition, parents should compare the institutions’ academic and extra-curricular programmes. Curriculum, educational methods, and staff expertise should match the child’s interests, parental expectations and long-term objectives. It is a fact that opportunities in the form of libraries, labs, resources and sports facilities certainly can affect a child’s education. In the end, the best choice between boarding schools and day schools depends on the individual requirements, mindset, aspirations and circumstances of each child and family. Parents must visit potential schools, interact with instructors, administrators, and students, and grasp the educational philosophies and only then make an informed decision.

The author is headmaster of The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Views are personal.