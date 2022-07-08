The Sattvik Council of India partners with Art of Living for youth and faculty empowerment

The Sattvik Council of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Art of Living to offer the Art of Living programmes at ‘Chelmsford Club’, New Delhi. Under the new programmes Youth empowerment and Skills Program (Yes+) for students over 18 years and Faculty Development Program (FDP) for teachers and staffs will be offered.

The art of living programmes is designed to develop the knowledge aspects which the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 refers as the ‘liberal arts’ – soft skills such as communication, discussion, debate, teamwork among others.

Under the agreement, Sattvik Council of India, shall offer the Yes+ and FDP programme to all its students and providing all assistance to the Art of Living faculty to host the programs on campus (accommodation, venue booking, publicising the programmes, and the introductory seminars through all institute communication channels).

“The MoU between Satvik Council of India and the Art of Living is intended to impart mind management programs to students undergoing the Sattvik Lead Auditor Program so that they can have a clear perception, observation and expression,” Rajeev Nambiar, director, Institutional Programs, The Art of Living said.

Read also: IIT Madras partners with JK Fenner to support research on developing biodegradable alternatives