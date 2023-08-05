The role of summer internships in bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world experience.

By Anchita Kapoor

In today’s fast-paced world, making a name for oneself can seem like an insurmountable task. However, the path to success often begins with small steps. Take, for instance, the story of Steve Jobs, the tech genius who started honing his software development skills as a high school intern at Hewlett-Packard. Such examples demonstrate the immense value of internships in bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world experience. It is a misconception that internships are only meant for college students. In fact, they provide a unique opportunity for school students to embark on a journey of learning, gaining exposure to the outside world and professional life.

Internships serve as a platform for them to build skills, explore career options, and gain a taste of the professional world. They offer several key benefits contributing to students’ overall growth and development.

Firstly, internships allow them to learn more about themselves. When starting as an intern in a specific field, students get to explore and discover its various aspects gradually. They gain insights into the pros and cons of different industries, helping them make informed decisions about their future career paths. Through real-world experiences, students can evaluate their interests, strengths, and weaknesses, paving the way for better course and college selection.

Secondly, internships help students develop essential skills. Today’s job market is rapidly evolving. The World Economic Forum predicts 44% of workers’ skills will be disrupted in the next five years. Cognitive skills such as analytical and creative thinking, technological literacy, and self-efficacy are growing in importance. School students often lack experience and professional guidance, which can result in their skills being at an amateurish level. Internships allow students to hone themselves and cultivate an all-round personality. Experiential learning during internships enhances communication, organisation, writing, and career-specific skills. For instance, interning with a graphic design firm can help students polish their design abilities and acquire new skills, adding a touch of perfection to their working style.

Thirdly, internships foster analytical, creative and critical thinking. The ability to analyse and evaluate situations is highly valued by employers. The World Economic Forum emphasises that analytical and creative thinking are the most important skills for workers in 2023. Through internships, students develop a willingness to ask questions, explore multiple angles, and propose innovative solutions to challenges. These skills empower students to adapt to disrupted workplaces and contribute to problem-solving efforts and outlook.

Moreover, internships provide exposure to the real world. School students are often limited to their immediate environment, comprising family, friends, and teachers. However, internships connect students with professionals in their chosen fields, allowing them to build a network of experienced individuals who can provide valuable insights. These mentors possess industry-specific knowledge and can offer guidance beyond what a search engine provides. Additionally, interning exposes them to different work environments and diverse sets of people, teaching them how to collaborate with others and adapt to varying circumstances. Students can apply the strategies learned from experienced professionals and implement them to their future workplaces.

Furthermore, internships play a crucial role in boosting students’ confidence. Forbes highlights that internships provide an early opportunity to experience the workplace environment and seek guidance from successful mentors. This first-hand experience helps students understand the intricacies of a professional setting and positions them for long-term success. Building confidence during school years is essential to prepare them for interviews, crisis situations, and everyday challenges. Internships offer an excellent platform for students to gain confidence by exposing them to a new world and allowing them to test their skills in real-world scenarios.

Shiv Nadar School’s Career Guidance Centre recognises the significance of internships and runs a program specifically for Grade XI students. The program offers internships in various areas of interest, lasting for a minimum of two weeks. The experience gives students a chance for self-discovery, a first-hand understanding of the real world, and clarity in choosing future career pathways. By investing in internships, students broaden their range of opportunities when applying for college majors, venturing into entrepreneurship, or seeking employment.

In conclusion, summer internships play a vital role in bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world experience. They allow students to explore their interests, develop crucial skills, think analytically and creatively, gain exposure to the professional world, and build confidence. Internships need not be limited to college students; they offer invaluable experiences for school students as well. By embracing internships, students pave the way for a successful future, armed with the knowledge, skills, and networks necessary to thrive in the modern world.

The author is lead, career guidance centre, Shiv Nadar School Faridabad. Views are personal.