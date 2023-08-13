The role and significance of artificial intelligence in legal research

By Azimkhan B. Pathan

In past centuries it has been said that need is the mother of invention but in contemporary time technological invention and innovation has become mother of need and necessity. Artificial Intelligence (AI) as technological invention has become now mother of necessity in every sector including legal practice and legal profession.

AI has ushered in a paradigm shift in the domain of legal research and case analysis, revolutionising the way legal professionals operate. By harnessing the power of AI, lawyers and researchers are equipped with a suite of tools that amplify efficiency, accuracy and save time. One of AI’s most compelling contributions is its ability to streamline document analysis. In a landscape teeming with legal documents, ranging from cases to statutes and regulations, AI’s rapid processing capabilities provide a distinct advantage.

By swiftly scrutinizing through voluminous data, AI expedites the research process, allowing legal experts to channel their energies towards more strategic tasks that demand their specialized expertise. Now AI based legal database used in the law schools and legal professionals are also able to provide the behavioural and prospective possibilities of final outcome of any judgement of any specific judge. For example with the help of AI based legal database even provides the frequency of any judge and his dissenting opinions’ ratio. Legal database is also able to provide any judge’s conviction and acquittal percentage ratio.

At the heart of AI’s influence is its enhancement of search and retrieval mechanisms. AI-powered search algorithms, coupled with Natural Language Processing (NLP), optimize the precision and relevance of search results. This fusion empowers users to interact with databases using everyday language, making the research process more intuitive and efficient. As a result, legal professionals gain quicker access to pertinent information, expediting their workflow.



AI’s predictive analytics capabilities have ignited a revolution in legal strategy development. Through the analysis of historical case data, AI identifies patterns and trends, aiding lawyers in anticipating potential outcomes in on-going cases. This predictive insight serves as a compass, guiding legal strategies towards informed decisions that are rooted in data-driven foresight.



The identification of case similarity and precedent is another arena where AI shines. By sifting through an extensive array of legal issues, AI helps lawyers uncover cases with analogous situations. This functionality empowers legal experts to bolster their arguments with insights derived from past rulings, fortifying the bedrock of their cases.



AI’s knack for data summarization is a time-saving boon for the legal fraternity. The ability to condense extensive legal documents into concise summaries unlocks a new dimension of efficiency. Contract analysis, a delicate facet of law, benefits immensely from AI’s precision. AI’s meticulous scrutiny of contracts highlights key clauses, potential risks, and discrepancies. This comprehensive assessment equips extensively to legal professionals.

Beyond direct applications, AI serves as an indispensable ally in legal research. AI-powered tools recommend related cases, statutes, and legal articles, augmenting the depth and breadth of research endeavours. The significance of AI in legal research and case analysis extends to substantial time and cost savings. The efficiencies derived from AI-driven processes translate to reduced time spent on research, analysis, and administrative tasks.

This optimisation empowers legal practitioners to allocate their efforts judiciously, leading to superior service delivery and client satisfaction. AI’s contribution transcends these operational gains—it democratizes access to expertise. By providing a comprehensive repository of legal information and insights, One of the latest database which is empowered by AI technology is Lexis+ was launched in 2020 as an AI-powered, beginning-to-end legal research solution. Featuring natural language search, integrated data visualisations, and the industry’s leading citator, Shepard’s Citation Service, Lexis+ is designed to help efficiently with the largest collection of primary law available.

Remarkably, AI’s journey does not end with its initial capabilities. However, it is important to underscore that AI is a complementary force, not a replacement for human expertise. The synergy between AI and human judgment creates a harmonious partnership, where AI-driven insights inform nuanced human decisions, culminating in robust legal strategies. In the grand tapestry of legal practice, the integration of AI into research and case analysis marks a watershed moment. This evolution promises increased efficiency, profound insights, and empowered legal professionals. As AI continues to evolve, it will undoubtedly remain an essential asset, shaping a future characterised by innovation, efficiency, and well-informed legal strategies. Now law schools of the country is infusing the Artificial Intelligence and Law in the curriculum for capacity building of budding lawyers.

The author is professor of Law and head, School of Law, GD Goenka University, Gurugram.