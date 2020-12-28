The road ahead: New-age career options and skill sets for 2021

There will be widespread adoption in fintech and other BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) operations with blockchain being at the core of business advancement.

By Nikhil Barshikar

The year 2020 was the one in which every element of the ecosystem witnessed a paradigm shift, paving the way for the ‘new machine age’ resulting in business operations and jobs changing drastically. Owing to the acceleration in the adoption of digitalisation across industries, here are the new-age career options and skill sets that will open new opportunities for job seekers in 2021.

Cloud architect/cloud developer

Covid-19 has accelerated cloud adoption, making cloud computing one of the fastest-growing technologies in 2021. According to a recent report, 88% of the organisations currently are using some form of cloud infrastructure.

Cybersecurity analyst

The exponential increase in cybercrimes such as breaches and phishing means global businesses will contribute approximately 12% CAGR in cybersecurity IT spending by 2021. New opportunities will open for cybersecurity analysts, information security analysts, security consultants, and more.

DevOps/cloud DevOps engineer

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) DevOps engineers will be required to deliver a secure infrastructure control system allowing decision-makers to revert to the reliable configuration in case of any catastrophic failure. DevOps engineers/cloud DevOps specialists will play a key role to ensure secure deployment to cloud-based services.

AI/ML engineers

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have taken the world by storm, especially in the current times when businesses need to reinvent their models as a result of the pandemic fallout. A TeamLease Services Report projects approximately 440,000 AI-related jobs worldwide. Some of the key trends to unfold in 2021 include commercial deepfake videos, AutoML, AI/ML in business forecasting and analysis, AI/ML in hyper automation, etc. The use of AI and ML in marketing for automated decision-making will continue to make marketing more intelligent in 2021.

UX/UI designers

Consumers have drastically shifted to online products that are convenient and easy-to-use with a user-friendly interface. Therefore, product design specialists such as UX/UI designers will be in high demand to solve everyday problems by creating innovative web-based solutions.

IoT engineer/developer

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the key focus area of the global technology industry. Roles of IoT architecture development, engineering and analysis are set to witness a boom in 2021 owing to a concrete interest from both the government and the private sector in IoT. In addition, the 5G technology will also play a massive role in IoT advancement in 2021.

VR/AR/MR developers

Virtual reality, artificial reality and mixed reality are also career options owing to the five key industry trends in 2021, including:

Increased merger of AI with AR & VR;

Widespread use of AR and VR in most consumer products;

Greater remote assistance;

Improving navigation and transportation operations; and

Boom in virtual events due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Finance

There will be widespread adoption in fintech and other BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) operations with blockchain being at the core of business advancement. Furthermore, cybersecurity in the BFSI sector will open new roads for aspiring candidates.

Digital marketing

Most businesses, in the wake of the pandemic, have shifted to building a digital presence. Large brands were already using big data, smart devices, AI/ML with AR, VR and MR to understand their customers. Voice-based searches are also becoming popular amongst consumers. Digital marketers excelling in hyperlocal marketing and geo-fencing skills are likely to have an edge over others.

Thus, with technology integration being the core of business advancement in the current times, all the new-age career options and skill sets making technology adoption easier for companies are likely to be popular in 2021 and the years beyond.

The author is founder & CEO of Imarticus Learning, the edtech company