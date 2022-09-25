The road ahead for Indian education system; how will the edtech firms fit in

By Rishabh Khanna

The covid-19 pandemic commenced a new era in the Indian education system. The ardent push toward digitalisation redefined the approach and outlook on teaching and learning. It helped us understand that it is possible to learn even outside the classroom and the lockdown days showed how technology could help overcome many challenges. In fact, it opened our eyes to challenges like the relatively wide digital divide in the country’s population, the cost of education, limited opportunities for a large section to receive quality education and the stakeholders’ inability to develop an effective plan which can be implemented at scale.

The current Indian government has been tirelessly working to instil greater reliability and enthusiasm for online learning. The NEP 2020 gives a further boost to this goal as it states increasing its present Gross Enrolment Rate (GER) to 50% by 2030 through digital delivery of education as one of its primary focuses.

Education plus technology – A multifold promise of progress

Education technology in this scenario is the ray of light. Edtech firms can play a poignant role in addressing the fundamental concerns of the traditional Indian education system of accessibility, quality, and cost. Moreover, coming together of education and technology can help India to prepare itself to meet the demands of Industry 4.0 in the following ways:

Affordability and Accessibility: Edtech firms are excelling in offering flexible learning models at different price points that can encourage and appeal to value-conscious students. These affordability-oriented models can also use EMI-based payments or ‘pay when you earn’ options to ease the financial constraints of accessing quality education.

Personalisation: As we know, rote learning, lack of personalisation, and unreliable ways of professional upskilling have hindered the country from realising the full potential of its workforce. Edtech firms can bridge this gap with tailored online courses designed to ensure effective learning for most students. Teachers too, stand to benefit significantly from the increased penetration of technology in their professional space.

Self-Paced Learning: These benefits range from better student engagement to flexible online upskilling for teachers. Several edtech companies offer a mix of pre-recorded and interactive course modules that empower learners, students and teachers both, to go for self-paced learning. As a result, learners can now upskill themselves regularly and exploit collaborative learning with professionals from the field worldwide.

At Par with Global Standards: Using education technology, teachers in India can bring their skills and techniques at par with the global standards and use innovative strategies that their international counterparts are employing inside the classrooms.

Wrapping Up

The Indian edtech industry is at one of its most promising times right now. With hybrid learning becoming a norm now, the opportunities for interaction for edtech with traditional schooling have increased manifold.

Hence, it is safe to say that this sector will continue to grow exponentially as it progresses by bringing in several new solutions. All this will help students and teachers from even the remotest corners quality learning while leaving behind the barriers of accessibility and affordability.

The author of this article is co-founder and CEO, Suraasa. Views expressed are personal.

