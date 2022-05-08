The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates permanent campus of IIM, Nagpur

Shri Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India has inaugurated permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA. “Educational institutes are not just mere places of learning; it is the place which polishes the inner and sometimes hidden talents in each one of us,” said the President of India.Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gardkari were also present on the occasion.

According to Shri Ram Nath Kovind, the curriculum gives us the occasion to introspect within ourselves the purpose, the ambition and hence fulfill our dreams. “We are living in an era where innovation and entrepreneurship are appreciated and encouraged. Both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people. He expressed confidence that the eco-system at IIM, Nagpur would promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers,” the President added.

The President also mentioned that our traditions have always emphasised upon sharing, especially in the field of knowledge. Hence, it is our duty to share the knowledge which we have gathered. He expressed hope that just as IIM Ahmedabad has provided mentorship to IIM, Nagpur, the leading professional schools of our country, technical, management or humanities would provide mentorship to establish similar institutions.

During the the occasion Shri Pradhan mentioned that knowledge is a medium for empowerment and LokKalyan. As the country celebrates the Amrit Mahotsav, students at IIM Nagpur should strive to break the mould and adorn a culture of taking responsibilities and giving back to society with much more vigour. He exhorted IIM Nagpur to facilitate regional development and guided by the NEP 2020, the institution should evolve new pathways to promote entrepreneurship and establish India as a nation of job creators. He expressed his confidence that IIM Nagpur will steer India towards becoming a knowledge economy that will provide leadership to India, emerging economies and also the world.

