The Oxford Atlas for India gets updated

This third edition of the atlas caters to the needs of students preparing for competitive exams conducted by the UPSC (Image: Amazon.in)

Oxford University Press (OUP) has launched an updated edition of the Oxford Student Atlas for India.

“The atlas uses state-of-the-art techniques to produce maps that are accurate and easy to read. Thoroughly researched, this third edition of the atlas caters to the needs of students preparing for competitive exams conducted by the UPSC, state public service commissions and other bodies,” OUP said in a statement.

The atlas includes 24 maps focusing on the history of Indian subcontinent, eight maps on environmental concerns and natural disasters of the country, and the map of the newly formed Union Territories Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.