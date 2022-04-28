Google signs MoU with Telangana govt to provide digital training solutions, aims to strengthen govt schools

Google has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to Telangana’s youth, support women entrepreneurs through digital, business and financial skills training, and strengthen the government’s school modernisation efforts with digital teaching and learning tools and solutions, a Google release said. The collaboration also aims to bring benefits of the digital economy to youth and women entrepreneurs.

The MoU was signed in the presence of K T Rama Rao, Telangana IT and Industries minister. As part of the joint effort, Google will also support the Telangana government’s efforts to improve public transportation and use of digital technologies in agriculture.

“Over the years, we have partnered with the Telangana government to bring the benefits of Google’s technologies and programs to serve the needs of people in the state,” Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice president, Google India, said.

“The collaboration will help youth to learn the right skills for employment, support women entrepreneurs with digital skills, and modernize schools for children,” he added.

With inputs from PTI.

