The most in-demand cloud skills for 2023

A recent Nasscom report (‘Future of Cloud and its Economic Impact: Opportunity for India’ prepared with Oliver Wyman) noted that large-scale adoption of cloud can contribute $380 billion to India’s GDP, creating 14 million direct and indirect employment opportunities by 2026.

With this, the already strong demand for talent with cloud skillsets is expected to further increase. Lakshmi Mittra, the V-P & head of Clover Academy—the knowledge arm of Clover Infotech—shared with FE the cloud skills that are expected to stay in demand for the next few years:

Skillsets in DevSecOps: While DevOps is a set of practices that combines software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops), DevSecOps combines DevOps with security controls. “DevSecOps assist enterprises in delivering software faster while ensuring that the applications are secure,” Mittra said. “The DevSecOps market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2020 till 2028. Since DevSecOps is all about automating the software delivery process and keeping it secure, it requires a deep understanding of latest DevOps tools and technologies, automation and security features.”

Skillsets in serverless cloud: In a serverless computing environment, developers do not deal with servers. They work with servers that are managed by vendors. This allows enterprises to cut down on investments in infrastructure, and enables developers to create applications without being constrained by server capacity. “Serverless computing will play a significant role in generating new user experiences, and hence the talent with skillsets in serverless computing will become sought-after,” Mittra added.

Skillsets in hybrid cloud: Many businesses opt for a hybrid cloud environment as it combines public and private clouds. This is especially helpful for organisations that deal with sensitive customer data or operate in highly regulated industries such as banking and insurance. The global hybrid cloud market is anticipated to be valued at $145 billion in 2026, up from $51 billion in 2020.

Skillsets in secure access service edge (SASE): The shift to a flexible work culture is leading to employees accessing data remotely. Hence, SASE is gaining traction as it centralises access in the cloud. As more and more organisations use SASE architecture, it will increase the demand for those who understand this.

Skillsets in edge computing: Edge computing moves the network, storage and computing resources closer to the edge of the network, thereby reducing latency, and enhancing security and productivity. Mittra said that with more and more companies employing edge computing, the demand for talent that understands how to function in a distributed IT infrastructure will increase.

