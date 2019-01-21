The MBA Tour is now part of GMAC

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 12:17 AM

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a global B-school association, has acquired The MBA Tour, which supports B-schools’ recruiting efforts by organising business education events around the world.

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a global B-school association, has acquired The MBA Tour, which supports B-schools’ recruiting efforts by organising business education events around the world. “GMAC will grow The MBA Tour’s core offering, expand into more markets, and deepen interaction between B-schools and prospective students in a personalised, data-rich manner,” GMAC said in a statement.

GMAC will expand The MBA Tour events into the underserved markets. The MBA Tour started in 1993. It hosts over 60 business education events each year and connects students with B-schools from Europe, Asia, North/South America & Australia.

