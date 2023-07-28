The Lawrence School, Sanawar commences SNAMUN ’23 conference to discuss global issues

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, commenced SNAMUN ’23 Conference, a three-day student-led event aimed at bringing together young minds from leading schools across the country.

The opening ceremony of SNAMUN ’23 was attended by Purnima Chauhan, ex-IAS, who delivered a message on the theme “Students and Young India: The Future of the Country.” Emphasising the importance of “vocal for local” even while planning global reforms, Chauhan urged the young delegates to be mindful of the needs of their local communities while addressing global challenges.



The guest of honour for all three days of the conference is Jasteena Dhillon, a distinguished figure with over 20 years of experience in law and international development. Throughout her career, Dhillon has been actively engaged in international legal peacekeeping and development work, collaborating with prominent organisations such as the United Nations (UN), NATO, OSCE, and various NGOs, including the NRC, ICMC, and IDLO. Her work has centred on crucial issues such as justice, human rights, humanitarian affairs, governance, and security.

“As educators, it is our fundamental duty to instill in our students a profound sense of responsibility towards their communities and the world at large. Every school, regardless of its location, must rise to the occasion and envision how it can positively impact its surroundings. Let us inspire our young minds to be catalysts of change, creating a reality that transcends boundaries and fosters enlightenment for all. Together, we can empower the next generation to lead with compassion, drive progress, and make our shared planet a better, more harmonious place for everyone,” Himmat Singh Dhillon, headmaster, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, said.

The conference’s agenda encompasses vital topics, including discussions on global crises, women leadership at the grassroots level, measures to protect child refugees, and reviewing Agenda 2030 with a special emphasis on gender equality. Additionally, the conference seeks to shed light on significant historical events like the Cuban Missile Crisis, providing young minds with a better understanding of crisis management and emergency planning.