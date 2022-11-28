The Institute of Analytics launches analytics for accountancy and finance toolkits

The Institute of Analytics (IoA), UK, has launched analytics for accountancy and finance toolkits at the 21st World Congress of Accountants (WCoA) , held last week in Mumbai. The four-day grand event was held from November 18th to 21st, 2022, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The toolkits are aimed at presenting opportunities for those working in accounting and finance to expand their skill set to include data analytics and lead the way in translating data into strategic insight and organisational change, an official release said.

“The move will provide accountants and finance professionals with a much broader and deeper perspective on the business’s financial and other operations, which will allow them to offer higher-quality services to their clients. A key goal of the toolkit is to equip finance and accounting professionals with the tools needed for very precise and accurate forecasting, which is invaluable in making more effective business plans, budgets, and strategies,” Clare Walsh, head, education, IoA, said.

According to the release, the tool kits will help the user transition to work with new tools and new types of data. The user will get access to 100 plus hours of hands-on training to gain the skills one needs, develop new complementary skills while working exclusively with financial data, and learn from their mobile or PC with no training environment or software to install. The users will further receive support in case of any difficulty. With loA Analytics for Accountancy and Finance Tool Kits, corporate organisations will be able to up-skill their finance team in order to bring their business to the next level, the release noted.

