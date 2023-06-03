The future of entrepreneurship; why starting early is key.

By Swati Gauba

Entrepreneurship has evolved beyond merely starting a business. It is now considered a way of thinking and problem-solving. Individuals from different fields are increasingly adopting an entrepreneurial mindset, recognizing the value of thinking creatively and innovatively to solve problems.

The ability to think entrepreneurially has become a crucial factor in achieving success in any field. It sets apart those who are able to identify and seize opportunities from those who do not. For example, a musician may recognize a problem in the sound quality of live performances and develop a solution to improve speaker acoustics. By doing so, they become a “musicianpreneur” – a musician who thinks like an entrepreneur and solves problems in innovative ways.

In fact, the term “entrepreneur” has expanded to include various professions and industries. We now have “doctorpreneurs,” “lawyerpreneurs,” and “educatorpreneurs,” among others. These individuals have recognized the importance of an entrepreneurial mindset in their respective fields and have leveraged it to achieve success.

The entrepreneurial mindset involves being able to identify problems and come up with creative solutions. It also involves taking calculated risks, being resilient in the face of failure, and continuously learning and adapting to changing circumstances. These qualities are essential not only for starting and growing a business but also for succeeding in any aspect of life.

In any field, starting early is often considered a vital element in achieving success, and this is no different when it comes to entrepreneurship. If we examine any expert in their respective fields, one common factor they share is that they started early. By starting early, individuals can gain a head start on developing skills and habits that can have a significant impact on achieving long-term goals. While it is possible to learn new skills at any point in life, young children stand to benefit the most from cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset early on, as their minds are more receptive to learning.

In fact, many millennials feel that they spent most of their early twenties trying to break free from the mindset that was instilled in them in school: “get good grades, fall in line, and get a good job.” It is crucial to recognize that early entrepreneurship education can enable individuals to develop a different mindset – one that focuses on creativity, innovation, growth oriented mindset and problem-solving. By doing so, they can set themselves up for success not only in entrepreneurship but also in any field they choose to pursue. This allows them enough opportunities to explore different facets of entrepreneurship early on. Which is why it’s extremely important to embed this as part of a student’s education early on.

Entrepreneurship offers a unique opportunity to improve economic conditions exponentially while simultaneously addressing societal challenges. This purpose-driven approach to life, which involves solving problems for the community while improving one’s economic standing, is something that everyone desires for themselves and for future generations.

The benefits of starting early are evident in the numerous instances of young entrepreneurs who are shaping the future. For instance, at 19, Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest self-made and the youngest rich individual in India. Oyo Hotels founder Ritesh Agarwal has been crowned as the world’s second youngest billionaire. He started selling SIM cards at the age of 13.

It’s no wonder that Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal stated that “This is India’s decade of entrepreneurship.” In my opinion, this will continue beyond a decade. Apart from starting early, another common factor among successful entrepreneurs is that they understood their strength and played on to their strengths to become iconic in their field. This is another advantage of starting early, as it gives children more time to discover their strengths and work on them. Starting early in entrepreneurship not only gives children a head start but also allows them to develop a range of skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

In addition, starting early in entrepreneurship can help children build a strong network of mentors and peers who can provide support and guidance along the way. This network can be instrumental in helping young entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of starting and growing a business.

The benefits of starting early in entrepreneurship are not limited to personal growth and development. In today’s rapidly changing world, entrepreneurship is increasingly becoming an essential driver of economic growth and job creation. Encouraging children to develop entrepreneurial skills early on can help them create their own jobs and become job creators in the future. In this way, entrepreneurship can contribute to building a more prosperous and sustainable society.

In conclusion, starting early has many benefits. It equips children with essential skills, a growth mindset, and a sense of purpose, enabling them to make a positive impact on the world around them. As such, entrepreneurship education should be an essential part of every child’s education, providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world. At Kidspreneurship, we are on a mission to make the Entrepreneurial Mindset Programme (EMP), a part of every classroom.

The author is thicker-in-chief at Kidspreneurship. Views are personal.

