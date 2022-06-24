The Economist MBA Rankings 2022: IIM-Ahmedabad, ISB ranking witness steep drop

The Economist MBA Rankings 2022: The top institutes in India have dropped in their ranking in The Economist MBA Rankings 2022. According to The Economist’s MBA Rankings list, IIM-Ahmedabad has slipped 48 spots to the 99th position and ISB has dropped by 31 scores to the 75th position. In 2019, IIM-Ahmedabad was the main partaking organization from India and it was positioned at 75th position.



Both Institutes have been positioned among the world’s top 100 by The Economist magazine for the second year in a row. According to a report on indianexpress.com, this drastic drop is because of the participation of the US business schools this year.



Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean of academic programmes at ISB, told IE that many top-ranking schools including Harvard, Wharton, Kellog, and Stanford did not participate last year. This year they did not only participate but also secured top rank and consequently, most institutes have been pushed down, including ISB. The average salary growth of the students has been continuously increasing in the last three years. so, the fact is that the market is approving our scholarly projects and graduates,” Thirumalai said.



This year, 2nd-3rd of the 50 ranks have been secured by American business schools. Last year, most of the institutes did not participate in the rankings due to the issue with the ranking methodology used by The Economist.



This year, the full-time MBA program at Harvard Business School is in first place, followed by the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in second and third place, separately.



Both institutes have not been ranked on various parameters. For example, last year, the institutes were ranked on the basis of personality development and professional experience, faculty-student ratio, and student-faculty diversity. However, the ranking table does not give them a grade against these parameters.



This year, the rankings of the institutes have been given on the basis of School data (80 per cent) and student surveys (20 per cent). School data comprises average GMAT Scores and salaries of alumni.



Top-10 B-schools as per The Economist‘s Full-Time MBA Rankings 2022



1. Harvard Business School

2. University of Pennsylvania – Wharton School

3. Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management

4. Columbia Business School

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology – MIT Sloan School of Management

6. Duke University – Fuqua School of Business

7. HEC Paris Business School

8. Stanford University – Graduate School of Business

9. University of Chicago – Booth School of Business

10. University of Michigan – Stephen M. Ross School of Business