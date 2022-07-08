The Designer’s Class raises Rs 7.9 crore, plans technological enhancement

Ed-tech startup The Designer’s Class has announced a fund raise of one million dollar (about Rs 7.9 crore) in a funding round from a set of angel investors. The funding round was led by Shivtej Investment Advisory represented by Pratik Bafna and investor Anupam Lunavat, the company said on Thursday.

According to Samarth Bajaj, co-founder, CEO, The Designer’s Class, the funding will be used towards technological enhancement, support more languages and enable immersive learning capabilities.

“This round of funding will enable the e-learning design venture to strengthen its learning technology infrastructure, enhance its online course portfolio, add more languages on its platform and execute its mission of democratising design education in its entirety,” the company said in a statement.

The edtech firm claims to have designers such as Gauri Khan, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Masaba Gupta among its faculty.

“By 2025, we look to provide over 200 design related courses in more than 50 design-based verticals to a student base of 100 thousand candidates,” Bajaj added.

With inputs from PTI.

