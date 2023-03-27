The Design Village to represent India at London Design Biennale 2023

The Design Village (TDV) and Studio Archohm will design the India Pavilion at the London Design Biennale 2023, an official release said. The fourth edition of London Design Biennale will take place from one to 25 June 2023, artistically directed by the Nieuwe Instituut—the Dutch national museum and institute for architecture, design and digital culture. Taking over the entirety of Somerset House, including the Edmond J. Safra Fountain Court and River Terrace, participants from across the globe will be invited to imagine and enact new forms of international cooperation and participation—including with each other—through the medium of design.

The fourth edition will revolve around the theme of “The Global Game: Remapping Collaborations”. The India Pavilion at the London Design Biennale 2023 will present “Chowk & Charpai: An Urban Living Room”, a multi-sensory evocation of the essence of a contemporary Indian city curated by The Design Village and designed by Studio Archohm.

“We will represent India at this global design forum amongst 40 other countries and organizations. Somerset House is such an august cultural destination; where we will showcase the essence of contemporary India,” Mridu Sahai, co-founder, The Design Village, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the exhibition highlights the vital role of design in addressing challenges and providing solutions along with encouraging international collaboration and forging future partnerships.

The Indian pavilion is a multi-sensory evocation of the essence of a contemporary Indian city chowk – an open market at the junction of streets – through the visual metaphor of a charpai – a traditional woven daybed found across India. The charpai is a design icon that transcends time, and its weave is representative of Indian craft.

The pavilion will stand as a large urban charpai sculpture, gently shading Somerset House as it basks in the British sun. The weave of the charpai renders a play of light and shade to make a street square – a chowk, where chance encounters take place. The oversized web of the charpai represents India – modern in its outlook, rooted in its culture.

Through the elements of touch, sound, sight, smell, and taste, the chowk will represent Indian urbanity which adjusts and adapts through dense landscapes. The chowk is an epitome of resilience, endurance, and resurrection: juxtapositions that speak of democracy and autonomy, ego and humility, hope and pride, rapture, and rejuvenation – this plural paradox is its true eloquence.

