Design Village partners with Royal Academy of Arts for academic exchange

According to the statement, the two institutions have agreed to a four-year bilateral international semester exchange for academic and cultural exchange.

Written by FE Education
Design Village partners with Royal Academy of Arts for academic exchange
The collaboration aims to provide a vision of future innovations.

The Design Village (TDV) has partnered with The Royal Academy of Arts (KABK), The Hague, Netherlands to strengthen cultural ties, and broaden student experience, as per an official release. 

According to the statement, the two institutions have agreed to a four-year bilateral international semester exchange for academic and cultural exchange.

Furthermore, according to TDV, the collaboration aims to provide a vision of future innovations and energize the imaginations and thoughts of the students. 

“The goals of the MoU will be achieved through a plan of action that includes student and staff exchange, student engagement opportunities, workshops, and research and development (R and D) efforts within the design thinking framework,” it said.

“The cooperation aims to enhance cultural exchange in the field of art and design,” Vatsal Agrawal, associate dean of executive affairs, TDV, said. 

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 16:50 IST