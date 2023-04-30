The Design Village signs MoU with Paris Academy Les Ateliers Alix

The Design Village (TDV) has joined hands with Les Ateliers Alix, Couture fashion school in Paris, to promote understanding and goodwill, strengthen cultural ties, and broaden student experience and horizons. The two Institutions have agreed to a four-year bilateral international semester exchange to foster academic cooperation between the two parties.

The collaboration aims to strengthen design education in fashion and students would learn directly from the professional Parisian couturiers and understand the minute technicalities that take into garment making, TDV said in a press communique. This collaboration would create a great amalgamation of Indian craftsmanship with Parisian couture expertise and the vision of this MOU will be achieved through educational exchange, student engagement opportunities, and research projects, the communique added.

Also Read: JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: Check cut off, toppers list and more

“Our students are looking forward to this association under the guidance of Mossi Traore to learn professional and creative techniques of garment making. This cooperation aims to enhance cultural exchange in the field of fashion and design,” Vatsal Agrawal, associate dean, Executive Affairs, TDV, said.

The school is in Paris and aims to train designers who can work in the fashion industry with all the essential skills needed in the field. The training is rigorous and is regularly monitored ensuring the development of each student, the release said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn