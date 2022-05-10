The Design Village partners with Domaine De Boisbuchet to promote academic exchange programmes

The Design Village (TDV) noida has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Domaine De Boisbuchet France, an international research center for design and architecture. The collaboration aims to establish a clear roadmap of academic and cultural exchange.

According to TDV, the agreement will provide several opportunities to the students and bring a plan of action and collaboration on various counts of student engagement, project collaborations and R and D efforts within a design thinking framework.

“The Design village is now Domaine de Boisbuchet’s exclusive India Partner. The cooperation aims to enhance cultural exchange in the field of art, architecture and design,” Mridu Sahai, co-founder, TDV said.

According to The Design Village, the partnership will help expose students to a multicultural environment that provides global opportunities of on ground relevance.

Read Also: LDRA launches online training platform to upskill businesses and professionals in safety and security domains