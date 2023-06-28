scorecardresearch
The Design Village partners with École Duperré Paris for academic, cultural exchange

The collaboration aims to strengthen design education in the sectors of fashion, textile design, ceramics, environmental design, and graphic design.

Written by FE Education
Updated:
The two Institutions have agreed to a four-year bilateral international semester exchange.
Noida-based The Design Village (TDV) has joined hands with École Duperré Paris to promote understanding and goodwill, strengthen cultural ties, and broaden the experience and horizons of young designers. The two Institutions have agreed to a four-year bilateral international semester exchange to foster academic cooperation between the two parties.

The collaboration aims to strengthen design education in the sectors of fashion, textile design, ceramics, environmental design, and graphic design, in addition to training programmes for designer-makers in textiles (embroidery, weaving, and tapestry). 

Furthermore, the collaboration aims to create an exchange of diverse technological developments including educational exchange, student engagement opportunities, and research projects.

“We look forward to this cooperation which will enable students to have a chance to work on international projects allowing them to gain experience and skills they need to thrive in the professional arena,” Mridu Sahai, co-founder, The Design Village, said.

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 13:00 IST

