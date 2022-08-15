The Design Village Institute partners with Muji to organise Green Carpet, a sustainability advocacy show

Students of The Design Village (TDV) Institute organised the Green Carpet event, a sustainability advocacy show, based on the concept of green fashion with the aim to promote awareness of mindful consumption in the fashion industry. In the event, first semester students worked with natural textile and industrial waste collected from their Industry ecosystem to create wearable statements that highlighted the urgency of the issue.

“The red carpet must turn “green” and designers as creators must shoulder the responsibility to bring about this behavioural change revolution that will, in turn, inspire and influence consumers,” Mridu Sahai, curator of The Green Carpet Advocacy show and co-founder of The Design Village Institute, said.

According to the official statement, twenty student teams with ten mentors and senior students participated in this communication competition to raise awareness about the dark side of garment production and mindless consumption. Conscious Japanese minimalist brand Muji sponsored the winning prizes of three teams to support the cause. Muji’s emphasis on recycling, reducing production, and packaging waste are why it collaborated with the Design Institute, the statement noted.

The competition by won by Team 7 which comprised of first year students – Mamta Srivastava, Kashish Raj, Shubhangi Mishra, Priyanshi Gupta, Anushka Gupta, Mentor Saijal Choudhary and Akshita Maheshwari student mentor. While talking about the theme, Saijal Choudhary, mentor of Team 7 said “This piece depicts the vulnerability of the user to keep up with the changing trends. The wearer is widening the ways of wearing one single garment in multiple ways in a hope to slow down fast fashion.

Further the statement mentioned that through this event TDV students were able to understand the different issues faced and created by the fashion industry. These issues include worker rights of fast fashion employees, gender equality at production facilities, carbon emissions created by the fashion industry, and textile waste causing more harm than the airplane industry.

