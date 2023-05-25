The Design Village announces scholarship worth Rs 2.5 crore for students

In a bid to provide financial aid to meritorious students who are willing to make their career in the design field, The Design Village (TDV) has announced merit-cum-need based scholarships worth Rs 2.5 crore for deserving students. All students who qualify for the TDV Entrance Exam are eligible to apply for scholarships. The information about applying for a scholarship will be made available along with the offer of admission. The scholarship is granted on the basis of performance in the TDV Entrance Exam, as well as the financial need of the student.

The design village offers various UG-PG courses such as Bachelor of Design in Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile Design, Interaction Design, Graphics and Communication Design and Transportation and Mobility Design. Furthermore, the design institute also offers Master’s degrees in Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile, Graphic and Communication Design, and M. Des Integrated Programme in Graphics and Communication Design, Space and Interior.

To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates need to clear the TDV entrance exam. TDV provides up to 100% for 1st-year students only, SIBLINGS scholarship of upto 25% concession on tuition fees for one sibling till the time both the siblings are in TDV, DEFENSE scholarship of upto 25% concession on tuition fees for 1st year only, and SINGLE parents upto 25% concession on tuition fees for all years. The deadline to apply for admissions to avail the scholarship is June 10, 2023.

