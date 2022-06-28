The Design Village announces scholarship of Rs 1.5 crore, 100% concession for first year students

The Design Village (TDV) has announced merit-cum-need based scholarships to students with the aim to provide financial aid to meritorious students. All students who qualify the TDV Entrance Exam are eligible to apply for scholarships, an official statement said.

The scholarship will be granted on the basis of performance in the TDV Entrance Exam, as well as the financial need of the student, the institution said.



The courses include bachelor of design (bachelor of product design, space and interior design, fashion and textile design, interaction design, graphics and communication design and transportation and mobility design. master of design (master of product design, space and interior design, fashion and textile, graphic and communication design), and M. des integrated programme (practice of design, international practice in habitat design).



Candidates who would clear TDV entrance exam are eligible to avail the scholarship. According to TDV, the institution aims to provide upto 100% scholarships for first year students only, SIBLINGS scholarship upto 25% concession on tuition fees for one sibling till the time both the siblings are in TDV, for DEFENSE scholarship upto 25% concession on tuition Fees for first year only, for SINGLE parents upto 25% concession on tuition fees for all years.

The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the scholarships at the official website of The Design Village.



