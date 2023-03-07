The Design Village announce scholarship worth Rs 2 crore for UG, PG students

The Design Village (TDV) has announced scholarships worth Rs two crore for students for the 2023 academic session. The aim of the scholarship is to provide financial aid to meritorious students who wish to pursue a career in the design field, an official release said. The last date to apply for the scholarship is April 15, 2023.

Candidates who clear the TDV entrance exam are eligible to avail of the scholarships. As per the release, TDV provides up to 100% scholarship for 1st-year students, SIBLINGS scholarship upto 25% concession on tuition fees for one sibling till the time both the siblings are in TDV, DEFENSE scholarship upto 25% concession on tuition fees for 1st year students, and for SINGLE parents upto 25% concession on tuition fees for all years.

The courses provided at The Design Village at the Undergraduate level includes Bachelor of Product Design, Space, Interior Design, Fashion and Textile Design, Interaction Design, Graphics and Communication Design and Transportation and Mobility Design.

At the Master’s level the courses include Master of Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile, Graphic and Communication Design, and M. Des Integrated Programme in Graphics and Communication Design, Space and Interior.