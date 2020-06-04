THE ASIA University rankings: IISc Bangalore ranked 36th, 8 Indian institutes in top 100

IISc, Bangalore ranked 36th in THE ASIA University rankings 2020. (File Photo)

THE ASIA University rankings 2020: Top Indian institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and IITs have been ranked among the best 100 in the Times Higher Education Asian University list. While IISc, Bangalore got the best rank among the Indian institutes at 36th spot, Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar was ranked 47th. This is for the first time that IIT-Ropar has entered in the list the top 50,

Amid pandemic crisis, a cheering news to share that IIT Ropar has achieved the rank among top 50 institutions in the Times Higher Education Asian University (THE ASIA University) rankings 2020, news ageny PTI quoted IIT-Ropar Director Sarit K Das, saying.

The institute, in February, had also made a debut in the Emerging Economies University rankings 2020, being ranked 63rd, sharing the rank with IIT Madras, a statement issued by the institute stated.

Also Read: Haryana to open schools, colleges: State Education Minister unveils plans for post-COVID-19 days

The institutes are judged on various factors such as their research and teaching, citations, industry income and others for the rankings to be decided.

Apart from these, IIT-Indore has been ranked 55th and IIT-Kharagpur 59th. The 67th and 69th ranks have been grabbed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay respectively. IIT-Roorke finds its name on the 83rd rank.