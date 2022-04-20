Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management invites applications for global MBA programme

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM) has tied up with Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, UK, to offer the global Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. The course will be available at the same cost as an MBA from India.

The global MBA programme allows students to earn four qualifications over a period of 24 months – global MBA from Anglia Ruskin University, UK; PGDBM in Entrepreneurship from TSCFM; globally-recognized Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from EduQual, UK; and an AICTE-approved PGDM in Marketing, Finance or HR.

The start date of the programme is August 10, 2022 and final date for applications is June 7,2022.

The global MBA degree awarded by Anglia Ruskin University is the same as that awarded to students who physically attend there, and students can even attend their graduation ceremony at the university campus in the UK.

There is no entrance examination; candidate selection is done through personal interviews, either at the TSCFM admissions office or online via Zoom or Skype. Candidates must be graduates from a recognised board of education to be eligible for admission. TSCFM also offers candidates a smartphone-based education and placement ecosystem, and assessments to match the candidate’s strengths and ambition to the right job.

The curriculum of the program has been designed by global industry experts and is updated annually. Students can also avail no-cost EMI financing through TSCFM’s partnership with GrayQuest.

