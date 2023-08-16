Textbooks to include lessons on waste management from next academic year: Kerala govt

The Kerala government has announced to include lessons on scientific waste management in school textbooks from the next academic year.

The announcement was made by State General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday at a function held at the SMV Government Higher Secondary School on the occasion of the country’s 77th Independence Day.

In his speech on the occasion, Sivankutty said it was important to create proper awareness about scientific and sustainable waste management in young minds as it will have an enduring impact in the society.

“This is why this topic is going to be included in textbooks,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP).

The minister also lauded the efforts of the HKS members and said it was not just a waste removal force but a shining model of collective action and social empowerment. “The role of women in this movement is especially important,” he said.

He also distributed certificates for green technicians at the programme, organised as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign, the statement said.

Green Technicians, HKS members were provided with special training to handle technical issues that arise while rendering services of Haritha Karma Sena, it said.

With inputs from PTI