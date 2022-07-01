Texas Instruments launches WiSh – a mentorship program for female engineering students across India

Texas Instruments (TI) has launched Women in Semiconductors and Hardware (WiSH) – a mentorship program for female engineering students from across India. “Today, 40% of STEM graduates in India are women, but less than half opt for careers in semiconductors and hardware. This is because of several reasons including lack of information on careers in hardware, misplaced belief that hardware is tougher, lack of mentorship opportunities and very few visible engineering role models,” Shubhra Bhandari, director, Human Resources at TI said.

The month-long program aimed to give students an exposure to semiconductors and encourage them to pursue a career in this industry. Over 40 students from across 18 colleges which includes Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, IIT Kharagpur, BITS, NIT Surathkal, and Delhi Technological University participated in the program.

The program included a mix of virtual and in-person mentoring, hands-on experience designing a chip through simulation experiements, lab visits, and technical talks, as well as informal networking sessions with the leaders at TI. The final week was spent at the TI campus in Bengaluru where participants interacted with other engineers to understand more about how chips are made, the different functions that contribute to making a product, and the opportunities available to them once they step into TI.

“While we need to push multiple levers to bridge this gap, TI’s WiSH program focuses on the critical vectors of mentorship, providing an overview of the innovations driven by semiconductor companies, our impact and different career paths available in this industry. It essentially highlights why semiconductors can be a great place for women engineers who love technology and want to contribute to creating an impact in everyday life.” she added.

