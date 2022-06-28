Texas A and M University School of Law and LawSikho partners to offer $20,000 scholarships to lawyers from developing countries

Legal ed-tech startup LawSikho has partnered with Texas A and M University School of Law to bring young lawyers from developing countries in South Asia up to date with international IP careers worldwide.

This LLM program, with an emphasis on international IP law, has been formulated to allow increased global participation from students in South Asia and Africa. Students

selected for this program will receive a book grant as well as a minimum scholarship of $20,000 USD, funded by the law school.

The law school identified that a large number of lawyers from developing countries harbour aspirations for building international legal careers, but due to high cost of education as well as comparatively high living costs in the USA, cannot access high quality international higher education.

Under leadership of Dean Robert Ahdieh and Senior IP Law Professor of Indian origin Srividhya Ragavan, a graduate of National Law School in Bangalore, the law school started working on a special LLM program along with substantial scholarship opportunities in 2019, which culminated in the law school announcing an LLM program for students from developing countries on its blog in April 2022.

“There is a great deal of legal talent in developing countries, but they often struggle to access high quality international legal education. Often, it is a question of affordability, which we will address through this program,” Srividhya Ragavan said who is spearheading the program. “Personally, I look forward to contributing to the development of international legal scholarship, creating a pool of international lawyers who understand the US legal system and can contribute to growing cooperation between the US and their nations,” Ragavan added.

“We want to extend this opportunity to a carefully selected group of international students from developing countries this year and create outstanding learning and career outcomes for each of them. The first batch is expected to begin in August 2022 with 20 lawyers,” Ahdieh said,

Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, LawSikho stated that LawSikho will play a key role in growth of the programme by offering outreach through its platform, placement support and training, preparation courses for several international bar exams, and international outreach opportunities for the learners. “This is going to be a game-changer for many lawyers who are already benefiting from global talent arbitrage opportunities and international remote work as they can enhance their credibility and track record massively through a program like this. A top US law school recognizing this growing opportunity will accelerate mainstreaming of international remote work in the legal domain,” Mukherjee added.

