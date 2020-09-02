Testing times: Tech tools make online exams fair and stress-free

Chocko Valliappa,

After online classes, all eyes are now on online assessments to ensure that academic schedules are maintained and students are not forced to lose one academic year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. School and college half-yearly exams are round the corner and the need for effective and reliable testing systems is felt more than ever before. The primary need is to ensure students maintain integrity throughout the duration of the exam in the absence of a physical invigilator.

HireMee’s ProEx mobile app addresses exactly that with its powerful three-tiered Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based backbone. A student can take the test on a laptop, tablet or even on an inexpensive smartphone. “HireMee ProEx platform uses AI to provide anywhere, anytime stress-free testing facility in a cost-effective manner,” says Chocko Valliappa, founder of this Bengaluru-based edtech company.

The AI-ML (machine learning) algorithm used by HireMee for ProEx enables digital face recognition that can quickly detect any form of external help taken by examinees. Multiple photo grabs of test takers taken every few seconds are stitched to create a time lapse video of every examinee, which is shared as a report with the controller of examinations for proctoring. The technology identifies test takers seeking external help or looking away from the test-screen and flags them. This helps the institution to take an informed decision on the integrity of the test attempt.

“HireMee’s AI-enabled remote testing platform stems out proxy test takers and works reliably even with inconsistent internet and low bandwidth in rural areas. Creating test papers is a breeze for faculty in addition to giving them ample time to focus on e-learning to replace classroom teaching,” says Valliappa.

Using such platforms also enables institutions to conduct examinations online smoothly with just a fraction of the number of invigilators required otherwise for traditional modes. A case in point is the use of HireMee ProEx by BNM Institute of Technology, Bengaluru and Desh Bhagat University, Punjab— where half a dozen faculty members were able to easily conduct over 1,00,000 examinations.

“We were able to conduct the 2020 internal examinations digitally with zero glitches even in the remotest parts of the country. We are now planning to conduct our computer lab examinations on this easy-to-use platform,” said Krishnamurthy GN, principal of BNMIT.

Features such as auto-selection and randomisation of questions, navigation control, and window and image proctoring are built in to ensure a seamless examination process. ProEx’s remote proctoring reduces the multiple costs related to physical invigilation and minimises errors. The system auto grades objective questions and the faculty only has to spend time to grade the subjective ones. Such proctoring is especially useful when candidates are located in multiple cities or diverse locations.

The HireMee platform has completed nearly a million remote online tests since its launch 18 months ago. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of colleges and universities signing up for the ProEx solution has grown manifold, Valliappa said, adding, nearly two dozen institutions are now either in the midst of administering their online examination or scheduled to do so, using ProEx by HireMee platform. Many of these are final exams. “Nearly 40,000 students from these institutions across India are taking these auto-proctored exams,” he said.