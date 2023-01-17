Testbook launches SuperCoaching for govt job exam preparation

Testbook, a government job exam preparation platform, has launched SuperCoaching in collaboration with coaching centers, as per an official statement. The platform claims to partner with more than 100 coaching institutes across India. The subscription price ranges between Rs. 600 for lower grade exams to Rs 25000 for UPSC, it said.

Some of the partnering coaching centres mentioned by Testbook include Sriram IAS, Abhinay Maths and Ojaank IAS. Furthermore, the application is available on Android operating systems.

“We have launched SuperCoaching, with the goal of bringing together faculties from coaching institutes across the country on a single platform at an affordable price,” Ashutosh Kumar, co-founder, CEO, Testbook, said.