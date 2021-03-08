Testbook partners with IITs & other

The latest step comes on the back of the company announcing a National Skills Quiz competition, which it expects, will have participation from 50,000 students across 150 colleges in the county.

Edtech platform Testbook.com has signed an MoU with three IITs—IITMadras, IIT Ropar, and IIT Gandhinagar—to impart professional skills training. The company has also partnered with other colleges in the country to enhance the skills of engineering graduates.

The latest step comes on the back of the company announcing a National Skills Quiz competition, which it expects, will have participation from 50,000 students across 150 colleges in the county. Currently, the company boasts of 70,000 student enrollments in its training programmes.