Test-prep platforms start online live classes

With restrictions on conducting classroom teaching, most test preparation institutes are trying to find ways to teach students online. One of the early adopters was VMC (Vidyamandir Classes), which developed its own proprietary online learning platform called VMC GURU even before the pandemic started. “At VMC, all regular classroom batches are running on schedule, without any delay or disruption, with best faculty taking live online classes. These classes shall continue till the restrictions are there, and then students can gradually return to classrooms,” VMC said in a statement.

Adda247 has announced a slew of online learning modules for candidates preparing for exams such as UPSC-CSE, SSB of the Indian Armed Forces, GATE, IIT JAM and CLAT. Its online platform offers virtual live classes, video courses, and test series for the aforementioned competitive exams.

Baliyans.com has also launched new courses and live classes for IAS aspirants for the 2020-21 exams. Each live class has a two-way interaction where students can raise doubts and the teacher can answer just like in an offline class. It is also providing certain free courses during the Covid-19 lockdown.

TIME, the test-prep institute, has started online courses. These include CLAT + IPM, BBA and CAT etc. The institute added that its online classes cover every aspect of entrance test preparation, from basics to exercises to discussions.