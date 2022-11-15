TERI SAS partners with Cisco Networking Academy for digital skill building in sustainable development

TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cisco Networking Academy to empower youth with career possibilities, as per an official statement. According to the statement, under the agreement, TERI SAS will have access to a comprehensive technology skills and career building programme.

“TERI SAS along with Cisco Academy will be able to teach technology skills and career building to students using the Cisco Networking Academy curriculum and tools, in order to improve career and economic opportunities,” Prateek Sharma, vice chancellor, TERI SAS, said.

Furthermore, the agreement aims to enable students to leverage the Cisco networking Academy programme skills and knowledge and implement the same in subject areas of environment, climate change, geo spatial data and sustainable development.

According to the official statement, the event was held in a hybrid mode and was attended by around 300 students in person and virtually on Cisco Webex. The MoU was exchanged between Ishvinder Singh, India lead, NetAcad and Skills, Social Innovation Group, CISCO and Kamal Sharma, registrar, TERI SAS.

