Tenet Health Edutech signs MoU with Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council to provide e-skill courses

Tenet Health Edutech Pvt Ltd Cliniminds has signed an agreement with Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council (LSSSDC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India to provide e-skill courses to candidates eligible under the eSkilling initiative.

According to the council, certificates would be awarded upon passing of evaluation exams conducted by LSSSDC. In addition, Cliniminds post graduate diploma would be offered on successful completion of the program. Exams or assessments would be conducted on the LSSSDC platform at the end of the program.

“LSSSDC would assist Cliniminds students in not only obtaining prestigious certification, but also facilitate job placements and building long term career in this very dynamic sector,” Kamal Shahani, managing director, Clinimind, Unit of Tenet Health Edutech Pvt Ltd, said.

LSSSDC offers certificate programs in clinical research, pharmacovigilance, pharma business analytics, decisions healthcare analytics, data management, drug regulatory affairs under the eSkilling initiative.

